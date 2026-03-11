Boulder County farmers prep to work harder for fewer crops: "Probably the driest season I've seen in 18 years"

After the warmest winter on record and the second-driest in Colorado, farmers across Boulder County are preparing for a difficult growing season, with some expecting fewer crops to reach local markets this year.

Jason Griffith owns Aspen Moon Farm in Longmont and grows flowers, veggies, herbs, and starter plants for wholesale local buyers and local farmers' markets. As he continues planting for the upcoming season, he's worried about how drought conditions will impact his crops.

"This is going to be the driest year we've had in a long time," Griffith said, "The crops are going to be weaker, so they're going to be more prone, and the bugs are going to be stronger because they overwintered. So it's kind of a challenge."

Jason Griffith, owner of Aspen Moon Farm in Longmont, says he's worried about how drought conditions will impact his crops. CBS

Still, Griffith is hoping rain could come this Spring, but he's expecting to bring about 20-30% less crops to market this year if the dry weather continues.

"It's a double whammy," he said. "The crops are going to be weaker, so they're going to be more prone, and the bugs are going to be stronger because they overwintered. So it's kind of a challenge, for sure."

Local farmers across Boulder County are also already seeing drought impacts. Frankie Ryder with Boulder County Farmers Markets says she's heard from some of the estimated 150 local farms they work with that they may see fewer crops later this season.

"We're hearing from folks that they might just not have the same level of crops later in the year," Ryder said.

"You might just be sad because your ski pass didn't pan out. But also, this has real ramifications for our farmers," she continued. "Years like this remind us why it's such a grave concern."

Frankie Ryder, with Boulder County Farmers Markets, says local farmers fear they may see fewer crops later this season. CBS

Still, farmers remain hopeful that spring weather could bring relief, and BCFM says every farmer will still be coming to the markets. Including Aspen Moon Farm, where Griffith is planning for the season, while keeping a close eye on the forecast.

"Every farm is going to have their own challenges based on where they're located, the amount of water they have, the type of soil they have," Griffith said. "Things might shift a little bit, but farmers in Boulder County are pretty resilient."