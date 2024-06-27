Weld County combats invasive weeds by drone, allowing county to expedite work in Colorado

Weld County residents recently pitched in to purchase a $20,000 drone, which officials say will help combat invasive species of weeds more efficiently than ever before.

Like other counties, Weld is compelled to take action against invasive weeds such as purple loosestrife. Colorado has mandated the eradication of purple loosestrife due to its destructive impact on the native landscape and infrastructure in rural areas.

CBS

"It is a list-A eradication species, which means it is not native to Colorado. It thrives in wet areas, displacing native vegetation, impacting wildlife habitat, reducing nesting opportunities, and clogging drainages," said Tina Booton, Weld County Weed Division Supervisor.

For years, Booton and her team spent summers traversing thousands of acres in Weld County, manually combating purple loosestrife by foot. This often involved navigating muddy fields and painstakingly addressing the weeds.

"We appear to have made significant progress in reducing last year's infestation," Booton said during a field visit with CBS News Colorado's Dillon Thomas in 2023.

However, the manual process in 2023 was much more time-consuming. Now, with the $20,000 drone, the team can spray half an acre in a matter of minutes.

"Much of this area is typically wet, making it difficult for us to access on foot. We've spent days here in recent years treating purple loosestrife. This drone can accomplish the task in a matter of hours," Booton said. "It's the Hylio AG210, equipped with a two-and-a-half-gallon tank, allowing us to cover about half an acre."

The team applies Milestone, a surfactant dye that aids in weed control, to fields and ditches along more than 9,000 miles of county roads. The drone operates primarily on computer technology, mapping out areas and flying in a pattern similar to that of a crop duster.

Booton and her colleagues are certified drone pilots who oversee the drone's operations and can take manual control if necessary.

"This enhances safety for us, eliminating the need for risky maneuvers," Booton said.

Despite the drone's hefty price tag, Booton emphasized it ultimately saves taxpayer money by increasing the amount of land her crew can cover in less time.

"Do you still find it impressive every time you see it?" Thomas asked.

"Yeah. It's really impressive. Especially when you see the spray hitting exactly where it's needed. It's done in just a few minutes, whereas it would have taken us hours," Booton said. "It allows us to be efficient with our time, energy, and resources, meet state requirements, and minimize impacts on the environment, native wildlife, and beneficial plants."

This story first appeared in Weld County's "County Roots" newsletter.