Drought, water restrictions could keep some Denver lakes from refilling this year

Ongoing drought conditions and water restrictions could keep some Denver lakes from refilling this year. Denver Parks and Recreation says there's no guarantee there will be enough water to fill both Garfield and Huston lakes without significant improvement this spring.

Huston Lake in Denver. CBS

The impacts are already showing. At Washington Park, the lily pond is nearly dry, something visitors say is unusual.

"The water is down a lot compared to other years… just hoping we get more rain this spring," said Darlene Wener, a Denver resident.

At Huston Lake, water levels have dropped to a single shallow pool.

"It's sad to see," said resident Charles Vanatta. "Usually it's a nice spot."

City crews have been out multiple times a week removing fish as conditions continue to decline. The problem started with a canal leak, but even though that's been fixed, water restrictions could delay refilling beyond the city's May 1 goal.

And there's another hurdle: Garfield Lake has to be filled first, and officials say there may not be enough water to do both. Over at Washington Park, the lily pond remains nearly empty for now.

The lily pond at Wash Park in Denver. CBS

"More water is always better… It's disappointing to see it like this," said another Denver resident.

The city says some lakes are being replenished with recycled water through its ditch system. Once Smith Lake fills, water should start flowing back into the lily pond.

Until then, dry conditions continue to impact both wildlife and the people who use these parks.

A volunteer cleanup is planned this Saturday, April 11, at Huston Lake, and the city says it will keep monitoring conditions.