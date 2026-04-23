Colorado drought is shaping bug season in surprising ways

Colorado's ongoing drought is doing more than drying out soils and stressing landscapes -- it's also changing what kinds of insects Coloradans are seeing this season.

For some insects, drought can actually create opportunity.

"For some insects, stressed plants can actually mean more food," said Lisa Mason, an entomologist with Colorado State University Extension in Arapahoe County. "But for pollinators that rely on flowers, things might be a little tough."

Camouflaged while perched on tree bark, a wild waved sphinx moth stays hidden during the day in Littleton, Colorado. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Drying trees are also becoming more vulnerable to pests. In parts of the state, that's already showing up in the form of increased insect activity.

"Stress on trees can make them more susceptible to insects. We are seeing increased activity, especially mountain pine beetles in the foothills," Mason said.

On the plains, grasshoppers could become a bigger nuisance as their natural food sources disappear.

"With the drought, there's less weedy plants so they may focus on crops and irrigated landscapes," she said.

Mosquito season remains less predictable. While they depend on standing water, experts say conditions could still support a strong year depending on rainfall patterns.

"They need standing water, but we don't know for sure -- mosquitoes could still have a good year," Mason said.

Ticks, however, are already making an early appearance thanks to the mild weather.

"The mild weather is perfect for ticks… we're seeing an earlier season," she said.

Even familiar seasonal visitors like miller moths could behave differently this year, potentially lingering longer in urban areas if food sources remain limited along their migration routes.

Many pollinators, including bees, came through the winter in decent shape -- but now face new challenges.

"We're worried about flowers. There may not be enough for honeybees and other beneficial insects," Mason said.

Mason says there are simple ways Coloradans can help support beneficial insects, even during dry conditions.

"Planting a variety of flowers, providing water, and leaving habitat spaces can really help," she said.