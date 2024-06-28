4th of July professional fireworks shows coming up: See the list for the Denver area & Northern Colorado

Hundreds of thousands of Coloradans will be attending professional fireworks displays this year to celebrate the U.S. holiday Independence Day. The 4th of July is always a popular time for people on the Front Range to see booming fireworks lighting up the night just after the outline of the mountains on the horizon goes dark.

Coors Field during a post game fireworks show following the game against the Colorado Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks on July 1, 2022 in Denver. Harrison Barden/Colorado Rockies/Getty Images

This year fire danger in the Denver metro area and Northern Colorado is lower compared to some recent years, and that means fireworks displays aren't being canceled. However, a few communities have chosen to go with drone shows instead this year.

Whichever way your town or city chooses to go with its celebration this year, remember to be safe and let the professionals handle the fireworks -- personal fireworks that leave the ground are illegal in all established communities and there are major restrictions for other types of fireworks, too. And please remember to avoid bringing pets to fireworks shows. The noise from the fireworks can cause severe anxiety for animals.

Here's the list of fireworks shows in the Denver metro area this year:

Arvada

The City of Arvada is hosting their annual fireworks display at Stenger Soccer Complex, and it will include food trucks from 5:30-9.

Date: Thursday, July 4

Time: 9:15 p.m.

Location: Stenger Soccer Complex

Admission: Free

Link: More Info

Aurora

Residents of Aurora are encouraged to gather at the Aurora Municipal Center for the city's "4th of July Spectacular."

Date: Thursday, July 4

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Location: Aurora Municipal Center

Admission: Free

Link: More Info

Brighton

A DJ, concert, bubble tower, food trucks and face painting will be at Brighton's Fourth of July festival before fireworks are set off in Carmichael Park.

Date: Thursday, July 4

Time: After concert

Location: Carmichael Park

Admission: Free

Link: More Info

Broomfield

The Great American Picnic in Broomfield will include inflatables, a bike parade, and food, drinks, and a beer garden. It takes place at Broomfield County Commons Park music starts at 6 p.m. fireworks will set off at 9:15.

Date: Thursday, July 4

Time: 9:15

Location: Broomfield County Commons Park

Admission: Free

Link: More Info

Castle Rock

The Town of Castle Rock will be holding an Independence Day fireworks show this year after going with a coordinated drone display in 2023.

Date: Thursday, July 4

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Location: Former Acme Brick facility

Admission: Free

Link: More Info

Commerce City

The day will begin with a free 4thFEST open at 5 p.m. Then after the Colorado Rapids vs Sporting Kanas City MLS soccer game at Dick's Sporting Goods Park there will be a large fireworks show in Commerce City.

Date: Thursday, July 4

Time: At the conclusion of the Rapids game

Location: Dick's Sporting Goods Park

Admission: 4thFEST is free, paid tickets required to see the game and to be in the stadium for the fireworks, there are discounted tickets for C3 residents.

Link: More Info

Denver - Colorado Rockies games

Fans attending the Colorado Rockies upcoming home games on July 4 and July 5 will be treated to fireworks at the conclusion of the baseball games.

Date: July 4 (against the Milwaukee Brewers), July 5 (against the Kansas City Royals)

Time: The fireworks are usually launched 20 to 30 minutes after the final out.

Location: Coors Field

Admission: Tickets required

Link: More Info

Denver - Elitch Gardens

Elitch Gardens, the amusement park in Denver, will be holding a fireworks show at the time of the park closing on July 5 to celebrate the Independence Day holiday.

Date: July 5

Time: At park closing time

Location: Elitch Gardens

Admission: Tickets required

Link: More Info

Englewood

Residents of Englewood, Littleton, Sheridan and unincorporated areas of Arapahoe County are encouraged to gather at Cornerstone & Belleview Parks on the 4th of July this year for food trucks, local vendors, and fireworks. The event will start at 5 p.m., fireworks will start at dark.

Date: Thursday, July 4

Time: At dark

Location: Belleview Park and Cornerstone Park

Admission: Free

Link: More Info

Erie

Once again the Town of Erie will hold fireworks on July 3. They will be viewable from Erie Community Park. There will be vendors in the south parking lot and music played through speakers during the fireworks that will match up with the peaks of the show. Event parking begins at 6 p.m. and the fireworks will be fired from the rooftop of the Erie Community Center at approximately 9 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, July 3

Time: 9 p.m.

Location: Erie Community Park

Admission: Free

Link: More Info

Glendale

Glendale will be celebrating for the 4th of July a few days early, on the 2nd. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Independence Day Movie starts at 7:00 p.m. and the fireworks will start at 9:30.

Date: Tuesday. July 2

Time: 9:30

Location: The Infinity Park Stadium, 4599 E Tennessee Avenue

Admission: Free

Link: More Info

Highlands Ranch

The Highlands Ranch Community Association, Highlands Ranch Metro District and Douglas County have joined together for a fireworks display and food trucks on the 4th. Attendees are being encouraged to walk, bike or rideshare whenever possible as parking at the venue will be limited.

Date: Tuesday, July 4

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Location: Highlands Heritage Regional Park

Admission: Free

Link: More Info

Lafayette

Independence Day fun and fireworks in Lafayette will take place on June 29 this year. The event with food, activities and beer will begin at 4 p.m. and the fireworks will begin at dusk.

Date: Saturday, June 29

Time: Dusk

Location: Waneka Lake Park - Boat House

Admission: Free

Link: More Info

Littleton

Foothills Park & Recreation District's Red, White & You celebration for Littleton residents takes place at Clement Park on July 3. There will be live music, and activities for kids and adults. The event will start at 5 p.m., the band will play at 7 p.m. and fireworks will start at 9:30 p.m. The band will also play an encore afterwards.

Date: Wednesday, July 3

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Location: Clement Park

Admission: Free

Link: More Info

Lone Tree

In Lone Tree there will be a "Family Fun Ride & Stroll" at 9 a.m. followed by a family fun park during the day. Live music will start at 6:30 p.m. at Prairie Sky Park and fireworks will start at 9:30 p.m.

Date: Thursday, July 4

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Location: Prairie Sky Park

Admission: Free

Link: More Info

Longmont

Longmont's celebration includes a fireworks show after dark and a drone show just before that. There will also be a concert in Roosevelt Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a street party from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. in downtown Longmont.

Date: Thursday, July 4

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Location: Longmont Fire Training Center (Fireworks viewing is recommended from lower parts of downtown)

Admission: Free

Link: More Info

Louisville

There will be food and activities before the fireworks at the Coal Creek Golf Course this year. Parking outside the clubhouse is for ADA only that night, so there will be shuttles running from the Louisville Rec Center and from Coal Creek Ace Hardware (located in the same shopping area as the King Soopers).

Date: Thursday, July 4

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Location: Coal Creek Golf Course

Admission: Free

Link: More Info

Northglenn

The July Fourth celebration in Northglenn starts at noon and includes a car show, Rotary Duck Derby, food, vendors, a beer garden, and a concert by Hot Lunch followed by fireworks at 9 p.m.

Date: Thursday, July 4

Time: 9 p.m.

Location: EB Rains Jr. Memorial Park

Admission: Free

Link: More Info

Parker

The town of Parker will have a fireworks show at Salisbury Park but the fireworks will also be visible from Bar CCC Park, McCabe Meadows, Stroh Soccer Field and Tallman Meadow Park.

Date: Thursday, July 4

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Location: Salisbury Park, although town officials encourage watching the fireworks from other areas, too

Admission: Free

Link: More Info

Sheridan

Residents of Sheridan are encouraged to join in on the 4th celebration with their neighbors in Englewood (see above), where fireworks will be set off on July 4 from Cornerstone & Belleview Parks.

Thornton

You may not find parachutists at any other 4th of July celebration on Colorado's Front Range. It's a centerpiece of the Thornton Independence Day celebration, which also includes fireworks, food, beer gardens and two different music stages starting at noon and going until the 9:30 jump!

Date: Thursday, July 4

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Location: Carpenter Park Fields

Admission: Free

Link: More Info

Westminster

Westminster calls its annual Independence Day fireworks display the "best fireworks display in the north metro area." It will take place on July 4 at Westminster City Park.

Date: Thursday, July 4

Time: 9:15 p.m.

Location: Westminster City Park

Admission: Free

Link: More Info

Here's the list of fireworks shows in Northern Colorado this year:

Berthoud

A July 3 celebration is happening at Waggener Farm Park in Berthoud this year, and it will include live music, inflatables, 17 food trucks, a beer garden, and entertainment starting at 5 p.m. Fireworks will begin at dusk.

Date: Wednesday, July 3

Time: At dusk

Location: Waggener Farm Park

Admission: Free

Link: More Info

Dacono

The Colorado National Speedway, located in Dacono, will be setting off fireworks as part of its Independence Day Sprint Car Spectacular. That will take place on the weekend after the 4th of July -- on July 6 and July 7.

Date: July 6 & 7

Time: The racing starts at 6:30 p.m. Fireworks will be set off after dark.

Location: Colorado National Speedway

Admission: Tickets must be purchased

Link: More Info

Estes Park

Professional fireworks will be set off in Estes Park above Lake Estes on July 4. The city will have live music at the Estes Park Events Complex before the fireworks show (tickets required) and a patriotic concert at 7 p.m. at Performance Park. There will also be a car show at the American Legion and there will also be a multi-day event called the Lakeside Liberty Bash at Ember at Estes Park Resort, where there will be great views of the fireworks show.

Date: Thursday, July 4

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Location: Lake Estes

Admission: Free except for morning yoga ticket 7/5 & 7/6

Link: More Info

Firestone

Firestone's fireworks show takes place at Miners Park after a day of family fun at the park, including music. There will also be a parade starting at 8 a.m. The fireworks display will be set off at 9:30 p.m.

Date: Thursday, July 4

Time: 9:30

Location: Miners Park

Admission: Free

Link: More Info

Fort Collins

Fireworks at City Park will follow live music from three different bands in Fort Collins. There are also several other events during the day to celebrate Independence Day, including a parade, running race, golf tournament and food trucks.

Date: Thursday, July 4

Time: 9:35 p.m.

Location: Sheldon Lake at City Park

Admission: Free

Link: More Info

Fort Lupton

Fort Lupton will be hosting "America's Birthday Bash" on the weekend after the Independence Day holiday. There will be live music, dance performances, vendors, amusement rides, food trucks and more. Fireworks will go off at dusk from Coyote Creek Golf Course.

Date: Saturday, July 6th

Time: At dark

Location: Community Park

Admission: Free

Link: More Info

Greeley

The Greeley Stampede will be having a late-night fireworks show at Island Grove beginning at 10 p.m. on July 4. They will also have a parade in the morning of the 4th.

Date: Thursday, July 4

Time: 10 p.m.

Location: Greeley Stampede (501 N. 14th Ave)

Link: More Info

Loveland

Loveland will have an interactive DJ, food trucks, vendors, and a fireworks show over Lake Loveland on Independence Day. There will be a children's bike parade in the afternoon and at 8 p.m. the Loveland Concert Band will perform at Hammond Amphitheater. The fireworks are expected to start at 9:17 p.m.

Date: Thursday, July 4

Time: 9:17 p.m.

Location: North Lake Park

Admission: Free

Link: More Info

Timnath

Timnath's fireworks show will include a celebration that features family activities and food trucks.

Date: Thursday, July 4

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Location: Timnath Reservoir

Admission: Free

Link: More Info

Windsor

Before the professional fireworks show in Windsor on Independence Day, the Greeley Philharmonic Orchestra will be playing at Boardwalk Park at 7:15 p.m. There will be activities, food trucks and vendors open from noon to 9:30 p.m. when the big bangs begin.

Date: Thursday, July 4

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Location: Boardwalk Park

Admission: Free

Link: More Info



Wellington

Wellington's Independence Day celebration will include activities throughout the day and fireworks at night. There will be a parade, a pancake breakfast, a band concert and a skate jam in this Northern Colorado town.

Date: Thursday, July 4

Time: 9:15 p.m.

Location: The fireworks will be set off on 6th Street.

Admission: Free

Link: More Info

The following are a list of drone shows that will take place in the Denver area this year:

Denver - Indy Eve

The Civic Center Conservancy's annual Indy Eve celebration in Civic Center Park will feature "Denver's largest-ever drone show." The Colorado Symphony Brass & Percussion Ensemble will be performing along with DJs.

Date: July 3

Location: Civic Center Park

Admission: Free

Link: More Info

Lakewood

The Big Belmar Bash will feature a drone show in downtown Lakewood on July 3 to celebrate America's Independence Day. The bash will be on Wednesday night starting at 5 p.m. and go until 10 p.m. Live music will be going on until the drone show starts.

Date: Wednesday, July 3rd

Time: The drone show begins at 9:15 p.m. rain or shine

Location: Belmar Downtown Lakewood

Admission: Free

Link: More Info

Longmont

In addition to a fireworks show, Longmont also has a drone show planned on July 4. It will happen at approximately 9:15 p.m. The location will be Dicken's Farm Nature Center which is close to downtown. Fireworks will go off from a nearby location after that.

Date: Thursday, July 4th

Time: 9:15 p.m.

Location: Dicken's Farm Nature Center (Drone viewing is recommended from lower parts of downtown)

Admission: Free

Link: More Info

If you're wondering why Golden and Boulder aren't on this list, it's because they are not having fireworks displays this year. In Golden's case, they don't plan to have them at any point in the future, either. Golden, like many communities, will hold a celebration for the 4th with live music and family-friendly events.

If you notice any displays in the Denver metro area or in Northern Colorado that are missing from this list, please contact us.