Broomfield encourages residents to come to Great American Picnic and watch 4th of July fireworks

City officials in Broomfield are encouraging people to come out to Broomfield County Commons Park on the 4th of July for an Independence Day celebration. It's happening at Broomfield County Commons Park and will include events for kids, music, food and drinks, plus a fireworks display to cap off the night.

The annual holiday event in Broomfield is called the Great American Picnic and the location of the park is 13200 Sheridan Boulevard.

The events will get going at 5 p.m. with fun inflatables for children and food and drinks. There will be a beer garden for anyone 21 and up. At 5:45 p.m. there will be bike parade. Then starting at 6 p.m. there will be live music from the bands 17th Avenue Allstars and Thumpin.

The fireworks will blast off at 9:15 p.m.

"Spend your Fourth of July with your family, friends, and Broomfield neighbors," the city wrote on its 2024 Great American Picnic website.

