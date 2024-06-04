Boulder ends annual fireworks celebration. See other July 4 activities, events

The sun is setting on a 24-year tradition in a Colorado city. There won't be a Fourth of July event at Folsom Field at CU Boulder this summer.

CBS

The City of Boulder confirmed on Tuesday its fireworks celebration, Ralphie's Independence Day Blast, has come to an end ahead of this July 4. This celebration had been made possible through a longstanding public-private partnership with WK Real Estate.

According to the city's press release, "After a three-year hiatus due to COVID impacts and with last year's show being impacted by severe weather, the multi-agency event planning committee is exploring different opportunities for the future."

Although this annual event is ending, there are still activities to enjoy on July 4 in Boulder:

More information about fun events and activities can be found on Visit Boulder.

According to the city, "The City of Boulder, Visit Boulder, Boulder Chamber and University of Colorado Boulder are exploring the possibility of a new public-private partnership, with hopes that a flagship sponsor or group of sponsors will express interest in bringing the event back to Folsom Field. In the meantime, the city plans to demonstrate its appreciation to WK Real Estate through a City Council Declaration on Aug. 15."