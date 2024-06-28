Highlands Ranch plans fireworks show on July 4th at Highland Heritage Regional Park

People who are interested in watching an Independence Day fireworks show in the southwestern part of the Denver metro area on July 4 can do so in Highlands Ranch at Highland Heritage Park.

This year's show is being put on jointly by the Highlands Ranch Metro District, Highlands Ranch Community Association, and Douglas County. Food trucks will be at the park before the show begins at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Highland Heritage Regional Park is located at 9651 South Quebec Street, and people attending are encouraged to use non-vehicle forms of transportation to get there. Officials said there will only be limited parking available.

Highlands Ranch Metro District posted a notice on its website saying that the timing of the event is "contingent on weather conditions and fire ban."

Get more information about the fireworks show at hrcaonline.org.

