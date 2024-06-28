Commerce City offers 4th of July fireworks with the Colorado Rapids at Dick's Sporting Goods Park

People in the northeastern part of the Denver metro area who are hoping to see a big fireworks display can do so at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City. The city is hosting afamily-friendly 4th of July festival in coordination with the Colorado Rapids, who play at the stadium.

Fireworks delight crowds after the Rapids' July 4 game in 2012. Marc Piscotty/Getty Images

The festivities are called 4th Fest. The activities open up to families at 5 p.m. There will be trampolines, slides, pedal cars, a bounce house, a climbing wall and a mechanical bull. The Rapids will also be hosting a block party. That will include a DJ and food and drinks, plus a monitor that will play that night's match against vs. Sporting Kansas City.

The Rapids-Sporting KC soccer game will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the stadium. Discounted tickets will be available for Commerce City residents.

At the end of the game there will be fireworks, and they can be seen inside and outside of the stadium.

Get more information at c3gov.com.

See a list of fireworks displays and drone displays in the Denver metro area and Northern Colorado.