Timnath fireworks display will be launched above Northern Colorado town's reservoir

Residents of Timnath have a whole host of family-friendly activities to enjoy on the 4th of July this year at the town's Independence Day celebration. It will all take place on July 4 at Timnath Reservoir before the fireworks show at dusk.

The celebration begins at 6 p.m. The events for families and children include: bounce houses, a bubble play, a bungee trampoline, a "coconut tree climb," a crane truck dual lane slide, face painting, human gyroscope balls, a "mega toxic crush" obstacle course, yard games and a "wrecking ball." There will also be food trucks at the reservoir. Alcohol, pets and glass containers are not allowed.

The fireworks will be set off above the reservoir at 9:30 p.m.

More information about the events are available for viewing at timnath.org.

