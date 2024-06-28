Watch CBS News
Timnath fireworks display will be launched above Northern Colorado town's reservoir

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Residents of Timnath have a whole host of family-friendly activities to enjoy on the 4th of July this year at the town's Independence Day celebration. It will all take place on July 4 at Timnath Reservoir before the fireworks show at dusk.

The celebration begins at 6 p.m. The events for families and children include: bounce houses, a bubble play, a bungee trampoline, a "coconut tree climb," a crane truck dual lane slide, face painting, human gyroscope balls, a "mega toxic crush" obstacle course, yard games and a "wrecking ball." There will also be food trucks at the reservoir. Alcohol, pets and glass containers are not allowed.

The fireworks will be set off above the reservoir at 9:30 p.m.

More information about the events are available for viewing at timnath.org.

See a list of fireworks displays and drone displays in the Denver metro area and Northern Colorado.  

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the web content and publishing operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.

