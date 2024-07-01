Denver’s Indy Eve Celebration undergoes big changes

The Civic Center Conservancy reimagines Indy Eve with a Night Market and drone show. For the last 10 years, Denver has celebrated the birth of the nation on July 3rd with a concert by the Colorado Symphony and a fireworks show of the roof of the City/County Building. This year, that celebration is going to look and feel a lot different.

"Where in the past we've asked you to kind of sit and enjoy a concert, this year, we're asking you to come spend time in the park and visit a bunch of small businesses," said Eric Lazzari, Executive Director of the Civic Center Conservancy.

While there are several new elements to the celebration, some aspects will stay the same. There will be DJ's providing music until the Colorado Symphony Brass & Percussion Ensemble plays a patriotic medley.

"We still have the themes of culture and community and country, but this is a real opportunity to test out and experience…how can we express it in a different way?" Lazzari explained.

For the first time ever, there will be a drone show. Denver's biggest drone show with 300 machines making pictures and designs in the night sky. In addition to that there will be light projection shows on the Voorhies Memorial and the Greek Amphitheatre.

"We're excited to see how drones look in the heart of our city and how the community reacts to that as well," Lazzari said.

The biggest addition to this year's Indy Eve Celebration is the Night Market. Night markets or night bazaars are street markets which are generally dedicated to more leisurely strolling and shopping. The concept originated in China, but has spread across the world.

"The Night Market is really an opportunity to experience a variety of food vendors, artisan vendors…really supporting small businesses," Lazzari said.

Located along 14th Ave, the Night Market is also going to have a Family Zone which will feature games and family friendly activities.

Indy Eve is free, however, Civic Center Park will be fenced off to ensure safety. Everyone will be subject to a security screening as they enter the event. The entrance will be on Broadway between Colfax and 14th Ave. As usual, parking around Civic Center Park will be at a premium, so the City recommends that you bike, take public transit, or use ride share to get downtown.