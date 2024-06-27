Watch CBS News
You can watch one of Colorado's earliest Independence Day fireworks displays this weekend in Lafayette

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

If you're looking to celebrate the 4th of July before July even starts, you can do so in a city in the western part of the Denver metro area this weekend. Lafayette will be presenting a professional fireworks display as part of an Independence Day celebration on Saturday.

The fireworks will be set off above Waneka Lake from the boat house.

Waneka-Lake.jpg
Waneka Lake in Lafayette CBS

 
The early holiday celebration begins at 4 p.m. at Waneka Lake Park. There will be food from Boulder County restaurants and beer from Odd13 brewery. A band -- 5280s Band -- will perform. There will also be kids activities including face painting for free.

The fireworks are scheduled to start at dusk.

Astounding fireworks reflects in the water surface
Victor Dyomin / Getty Images

 Get more information about the fun Colorado celebration at business.lafayettecolorado.com.

There are fewer fireworks shows in Boulder County this year than in years past. Boulder will not have its traditional 4th of July display at Folsom Field this year.

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the web content and publishing operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.

