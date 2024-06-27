You can watch one of Colorado's earliest Independence Day fireworks displays this weekend in Lafayette

If you're looking to celebrate the 4th of July before July even starts, you can do so in a city in the western part of the Denver metro area this weekend. Lafayette will be presenting a professional fireworks display as part of an Independence Day celebration on Saturday.

The fireworks will be set off above Waneka Lake from the boat house.

The early holiday celebration begins at 4 p.m. at Waneka Lake Park. There will be food from Boulder County restaurants and beer from Odd13 brewery. A band -- 5280s Band -- will perform. There will also be kids activities including face painting for free.

The fireworks are scheduled to start at dusk.

Get more information about the fun Colorado celebration at business.lafayettecolorado.com.

There are fewer fireworks shows in Boulder County this year than in years past. Boulder will not have its traditional 4th of July display at Folsom Field this year.