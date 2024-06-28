Castle Rock to launch fireworks display from former Acme Brick facility on 4th of July

Town leaders in Castle Rock made the choice this year to return to a traditional fireworks display to celebrate the 4th of July. Last year they celebrated Independence Day with a coordinated drone display.

"For this year the town was able to find a property owner willing to host a safe location for a fireworks display," said Melissa Hoelting, the town's communications manager.

This year's display will be launched from the former Acme Brick facility on Prairie Hawk Drive and will last about 15 minutes. The team putting on the show will signal its start with "a three-shot salute."

Good viewing locations for the fireworks will include downtown, the Miller Activity Complex, Metzler Ranch Community Park, Rock Park and areas of the Red Hawk neighborhood.

In an post on Castle Rock's website, the town says if hot and dry conditions lead to a Stage 2 fire ban going into effect, the fireworks display will be canceled. If bad weather moves in on July 4, then the event will take place on the night of July 5 instead.

Hoelting encouraged everyone who is seeking more information about the fireworks show to visit crgov.com.

