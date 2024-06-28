In Glendale, you can celebrate USA's independence a little early with a Colorado fireworks show on July 2

To celebrate Independence Day this year, people in the Denver metro area can get the celebrations going early by attending a fireworks show in Glendale. The small community that borders Denver to the southeast holds its fireworks display each year a few days earlier than most other Colorado communities. This year's fireworks will be set off at Glendale's Infinity Park on July 2.

The gates of Infinity Park Stadium will open at 6:30 p.m. and the movie "Independence Day" will start playing at 7 p.m. The fireworks will go off after that. People who want to just watch the fireworks from outside the stadium in the park can arrive by vehicles anytime before 8 p.m., when streets around the area will start to close.

The estimated time of the fireworks display is 9:30 p.m.

Glenwood town officials said grills and glass containers will not be allowed at the event. The park is located at 4599 East Tennessee Avenue.

