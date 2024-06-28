Westminster 4th of July celebration includes fireworks display and live music

Westminster claims its annual Independence Day fireworks show is the best fireworks display in the northern part of the Denver metro area. It will take place on July 4 this year at Westminster City Park.

The family fun will begin at 4 p.m. at the park with live music plus food and beer for sale. The band Kentucky Straight will perform at 4 p.m. and That Eighties Band will plat at 7 p.m.

The city is offering shuttles for people who would prefer to avoid battling for parking spots at the park. The shuttles will be starting up trips from the following stops at 6 p.m.: Front Range Community College (3705 W. 112th Avenue), Westminster City Hall (4800 W. 92nd Avenue), The MAC (3295 W. 72nd Avenue), Westminster Commons (76th and Hooker), Shaw Heights Middle School (8780 Circle Drive), Rocky Mountain Elementary (99th and Lowell Boulevard) and West View Recreation Center (10747 W. 108th Avenue). The shuttles will make their final runs before the fireworks at 8 to 8:30 p.m., depending on the location. They will start up with return trips to those stops after the fireworks display is over.

Get more information about the festivities at westminsterco.gov.

See a list of fireworks displays and drone displays in the Denver metro area and Northern Colorado.