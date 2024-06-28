Denver issues reminder ahead of 4th of July holiday: all fireworks are illegal, even sparklers

With the 4th of July holiday less than a week away, the shooting of illegal fireworks continues to be the biggest concern for local emergency crews. The Denver Fire Department, the Denver Police Department, Denver Health, Denver Parks and Recreation, Denver Animal Protection and Denver 911 hosted a news conference on Friday to provide their concerns.

Denver fire tells CBS Colorado with the air being dry with no water, the concern is wildfires spreading from fireworks. Denver fire is reminding the public all fireworks are illegal, even sparklers and poppers. Firefighters tell CBS Colorado too many people are throwing away fireworks while they are still hot, causing building fires. There are even hazards with people playing with them, leading to medical emergencies. Firefighters say if you are concerned about your neighbors shooting fireworks, here's what you can do.

"It's always smart to have a plan," Captain JD Chism with the Denver Fire Department said. "If you are concerned that your neighbors are lighting off fireworks, make sure you know where your hoses are. Make sure your hoses are connected. If you are increasingly worried about your dry grass or vegetation, run your sprinklers."

Denver Animal Protection says to be aware of your pets and fireworks. The loud noises cause huge problems with pets. If there are fireworks shooting, turn on music to calm them down. Please don't bring them to the parade or fireworks displays. Make sure your pet has a collar and updated microchip just in case they run away. Also, if you find a missing pet, post them on social media.

Denver 911 is asking residents not to call 911 for fireworks-related calls. Only call for life or death emergencies. The non-emergency line is 720-913-2000.

Denver Parks and Recreation is reminding everyone that flames and fireworks are not permitted at their parks unless it is in a grill.

Denver Police also says to make sure you are sober this weekend and if you do drink, find a driver. Do not over-consume. If you are caught with illegal fireworks, you could face up to $999.00 in fines, have extra court fees and spend up to one year in jail. If you see someone else with illegal fireworks, provide their age, weight, and height. You will also need to sign the complaint.

Denver Health is reminding everyone to stay hydrated and protect yourself from the sun. If you are feeling overexposed, it could be heat exhaustion. Seek shade or get into AC. Heat strokes are considered to be serious emergencies. Denver Health is reminding everyone that fireworks can lead to injuries to limbs, vision, and hearing. Leave shooting fireworks to professionals. Parents should watch their kids around open flames, pools and potential fireworks.