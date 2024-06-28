Aurora treats residents to a big fireworks show as part of its 4th of July Spectacular on Independence Day

Aurora families who are looking for a party on Independence Day need to look no further than the Aurora Municipal Center. The city's "4th of July Spectacular" will be taking place at the center on Thursday and will feature bands, food vendors, fireworks and lots of parking.

The Colorado festivities begin at 6 p.m. with free face painting and food trucks. Then at 6:30 p.m. the first band -- Quemando Salsa Orquesta -- will take the stage. Games Wizard is scheduled to play at 7:30 and Syndicate will round out the night with the night's final performance.

There are lots of different options for food, including donuts, BBQ, African, Mexican and ice cream.

The fireworks display will begin at approximately 9:30 p.m.

The parking options at the Aurora Municipal Center, located at 15151 East Alameda Parkway, are as follows:

- East side parking lot in front of the building

- West side parking lot in front of the Aurora courthouse building

- Lower south parking lot in front of the Great Lawn

City officials also suggest that people consider taking the Aurora R Line. RTD users should get off at the Aurora Metro Station.

More information is available on the city's website at auroragov.org.

See a list of fireworks displays and drone displays in the Denver metro area and Northern Colorado.