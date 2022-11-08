Colorado Votes: Election Day

Colorado Votes: Election Dayget the free app
Voters across Colorado are either dropping off or casting their ballots for Election Day. CBS News Colorado will have all the Election Day results for important races in the state, including governor, senate, congressional districts and ballot issues along with community measures that impact your neighborhood.
How voting works for Colorado's 2022 midterm election
The 2022 General Election is Tuesday, Nov. 8, but Coloradans started casting their ballots starting in mid-October. Colorado is considered to have among the safest, easiest voting systems in the United States.
CBS News Colorado has an entire section on what makes voting easy: How voting works for Colorado's 2022 election
Watch the latest "Left Right Center" special
Watch the latest Left Right Center special where CBS News Colorado Shaun Boyd interviews both Democrat and Republican analysts, Democrat Mike Dino and Republican Dick Wadhams about what's at stake in this midterm election.
Watch CBS News Colorado Political Specialist Shaun Boyd's Reality Check reports
Watch the Reality Checks from CBS News Colorado Political Specialist Shaun Boyd in the special Reality Check section.
RTD offers free rides Tuesday for Election Day to encourage voter participation
RTD is offering free rides on Tuesday to encourage people to drop off their ballot or cast their vote for Election Day.
To make sure that you are registered to vote, or any voting resources like where to cast your ballot in person or a ballot dropbox, visit GoVoteColorado.com. Find your route on RTD's trip planner.
Additional Information from the Secretary of State's Office:
- All Colorado voters can sign up to track their ballot from sent to counted using BallotTrax.
- Eligible voters who wish to mail back their voted ballot should do so by October 31st to ensure it is received by their county election official by November 8th. After October 31st voters should return their ballot to a drop box or voting center.
- Early voting begins on October 24th. Some locations will open earlier, with 411 drop boxes and over 350 voting centers available this year, voters can look up the closest locations, opening date, and hours at GoVoteColorado.gov.
- In person voting on Election Day, Tuesday November 8th, will be available from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Eligible voters must have returned their ballot to a drop box or voting center by 7 p.m. on Election Day, or be in line to vote by 7 p.m. on Election Day for their ballot to be counted. Ballots cast by military and overseas voters must be sent no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day and received by close of business on the 8th day after the election (November 16).
Early ballot returns are low in Colorado compared to previous years
This year, the number of ballots returned ahead of Election Day in Colorado are low compared to previous years. Typically, Colorado has one of the highest voter turnouts.