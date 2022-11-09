Jared Polis defeats Heidi Ganahl, will return for second term as governor of Colorado

Gov. Jared Polis will return for a second term in Colorado after claiming victory in Tuesday's election. In an earlier interview with CBS News Colorado Political Specialist Shaun Boyd, he said that despite unprecedented challenges, he accomplished many of his top priorities.

Those included a school shooting, the largest wildfire in Colorado history, the most destructive wildfire in state history, a global pandemic and now inflation.

He beat out Republican challenger Heidi Ganahl, about 59% to 39%.

Polis touts advances in health care, including bills capping the cost of insulin, importing drugs from Canada, and creating a state-regulated health insurance plan during his first term as governor.

"Tonight we've proven, once again, what a special place Colorado is. A place where we truly value decency and hard work," he said from the podium.

He thanked his opponents and then said "now is the time to come together."

"We focused on lowering costs and more freedom," he said. He also touted getting free preschool and kindergarten, as well as his COVID policies, which he says, "resulted in Colorado having the ninth-lowest COVID death rate in the entire country."

He went on to thank his Lieutenant Governor, Dianne Primavera, cabinet and staff, as well as those on his team who knocked on doors and made phone calls to help him get elected.

"No matter what party you belong to, no matter who you voted for or if you didn't even vote at all, know that I'll always fight for you," he said. "I believe to my core that Colorado's and America's best days are ahead."

