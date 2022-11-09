Watch CBS News
Sen. Michael Bennet secures another term over Republican challenger Joe O'Dea

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Watch excerpt of Sen. Michael Bennet acceptance speech
Watch excerpt of Sen. Michael Bennet acceptance speech 11:12

Sen. Michael Bennet has secured another term as Colorado's senior U.S. senator in Tuesday's midterm election. This is Bennet's third term, which makes him Colorado's longest-serving U.S. senator.

During his campaign, the Democrat said he would focus on water, immigration and health care.

Bennet was appointed to the seat in 2009 when then-Senator Ken Salazar became Secretary of the Interior.  

Bennet defeated Republican challenger Joe O'Dea.

