Sen. Michael Bennet secures another term over Republican challenger Joe O'Dea

Sen. Michael Bennet has secured another term as Colorado's senior U.S. senator in Tuesday's midterm election. This is Bennet's third term, which makes him Colorado's longest-serving U.S. senator.

CBS News projects Democrat Michael Bennet wins reelection to the U.S. Senate in Colorado, defeating Republican challenger Joe O’Dea. https://t.co/CaylI2gEPV pic.twitter.com/F9BV8WGbjb — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 9, 2022

During his campaign, the Democrat said he would focus on water, immigration and health care.

Bennet was appointed to the seat in 2009 when then-Senator Ken Salazar became Secretary of the Interior.

Bennet defeated Republican challenger Joe O'Dea.