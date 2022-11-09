Watch CBS News
Local News

Measure to change Aurora's city charter to allow convicted felons to run for office fails

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Measure to change Aurora charter to allow convicts to run for office fails
Measure to change Aurora charter to allow convicts to run for office fails 00:27

A measure to change Aurora's city charter to allow convicted felons to run for office failed on Election Day in Colorado.

The ballot initiative was mostly symbolic, as Colorado's constitution already says some convicted felons can run for office. This measure would have just changed the city's laws to align with the state's, but Aurora voters clears sent a message that they don't want convicted felons holding political leadership positions in their city.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on November 9, 2022 / 7:28 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.