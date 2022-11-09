Measure to change Aurora's city charter to allow convicted felons to run for office fails

Measure to change Aurora charter to allow convicts to run for office fails

A measure to change Aurora's city charter to allow convicted felons to run for office failed on Election Day in Colorado.

The ballot initiative was mostly symbolic, as Colorado's constitution already says some convicted felons can run for office. This measure would have just changed the city's laws to align with the state's, but Aurora voters clears sent a message that they don't want convicted felons holding political leadership positions in their city.