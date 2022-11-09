Colorado attorney general's race: Phil Weiser victorious in re-election bid

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser has been re-elected. Weiser, a Democrat, defeated Republican challenger John Kellner.

With 80% of the votes counted, Weiser had a 54% of the vote.

The attorney general was among many Democrats running for Colorado statewide office who were celebrating wins on Election Day in downtown Denver.

CBS

Weiser spoke about crime after his acceptance speech at Democrat Party headquarters.

"We've got a lot of work to do to protect public safety," Weiser said. "A lot of our communities -- take Montrose for example, or Grand Junction -- they're down 30% on their law enforcement officers. We've got an obligation and an opportunity to recruit more law enforcement officers. We've leaned into that, got millions of dollars from the legislature. We're also improving training for the first time in 40 years.

"We're also going to work on smart legislation to address catalytic converter theft, online retail theft. We passed those laws last year. We're going to work out how to implement them."