Reality Check
CBS Colorado Political Reporter Shaun Boyd provides a fact check on political ads in Colorado.
A hard hitting ad in one of the most competitive political races in the country -- Colorado's 8th Congressional District -- gets a Reality Check by CBS Colorado Political Reporter Shaun Boyd. Rep. Yadira Caraveo is facing Gabe Evans in the November general election. Read her sources below. iVoterGuide, Gabe Evans, 2022 General, accessed 7/22/2024 Freedom Voter Guide, Gabe Evans, captured 3/6/2023 via WebArchive https://leg.colorado.gov/sites/default/files/2023a_188_signed.pdf https://www.kff.org/womens-health-policy/dashboard/abortion-in-the-u-s-dashboard/ Freedom Voter Guide, Gabe Evans, captured 3/6/2023 via WebArchive https://electgabeevans.com/issues/american-values/
Incumbent Democrat Rep. Yadira Caraveo is facing Republican challenger Gabe Evans in the November general election in Colorado's 8th Congressional District. Attack ads have taken up the issue of immigration in the race. Read Political Reporter Shaun Boyd's sources below: H.R.2 - 118th Congress (2023-2024): Secure the Border Act of 2023 | Congress.gov | Library of Congress Final Vote Results for Roll Call 209 (house.gov) State & Local Elected Letter for Immigrant Inclusion - September 2021_FINAL - Google Docs SB20-083_vote_5A8524 | Colorado General Assembly Prohibit Courthouse Civil Arrest | Colorado General Assembly Protect Colorado Residents From Federal Government Overreach | Colorado General Assembly Enhance Law Enforcement Integrity | Colorado General Assembly Bond Reform | Colorado General Assembly H.R.2882 - 118th Congress (2023-2024): Further Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2024 | Congress.gov | Library of Congress Office of the Clerk, U.S. House of Representatives - Vote Details H.R.467 - 118th Congress (2023-2024): HALT Fentanyl Act | Congress.gov | Library of Congress Office of the Clerk, U.S. House of Representatives - Vote Details Offense Level For Controlled Substance Possession | Colorado General Assembly
CBS News Colorado Political Specialist Shaun Boyd gives ads for Congressional District 8 a Reality Check.
A political ad on the airwaves in Colorado bashes Sen. Michael Bennet.
CBS News Colorado's Shaun Boyd gives the Colorado Attorney General's race a Reality Check.
The attack ad on candidate Pam Anderson is blatantly dishonest.
CBS News Colorado Political Specialist Shaun Boyd gives the ad an Reality Check.
Has Gov. Jared Polis really saved Coloradans money?
Is it a fair conclusion to draw that Heidi Ganahl picked an election denier as her running mate? Find out in Reality Check.
Sen. Michael Bennet wants you to believe Joe O'Dea and Mitch McConnell are no different. But they are.
While some Republicans are trying to skirt the issue after the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, Colorado's Republican Senate Candidate Joe O'Dea bought an ad to make sure voters know where he stands. CBS News Colorado Political Specialist Shaun Boyd provided her sources for this week's Reality Check: https://www.joeodea.com/lifeleaders https://www.joeodea.com/abortion https://coloradosun.com/2022/08/19/joe-odea-abortion-ban-22-weeks-vote/
CBS4's Political Specialist Shaun Boyd gives the latest ad for Colorado's U.S. Senate seat a Reality Check.
A collision between a vehicle and an Aurora police car that was responding to an emergency call and had its lights on resulted in injuries to four people, including two officers.
On a sunny Thursday afternoon in September, former sportscaster Mark McIntosh met the woman he described as "an angel in my midst."
Colorado State University has removed classes and labs from the Physiology Building in Fort Collins after some people reported health concerns while in the building.
After Sunday's win in New York brought Denver to a 2-2 record, the team jumped up five places in the CBS Sports NFL Power Rankings.
Construction on the Crystal Valley Interchange project started in March, but the idea has been in the works since the 1980s.
Postal workers who are members of the American Postal Workers Union in Denver gathered for a rally on Tuesday.
Former CBS Colorado Sports Anchor Mark McIntosh met the woman who donated a kidney to him.
Summit County Sheriff's Office cracks down on illegal behavior during leaf peeping season in Colorado's mountain communities.
Former Denver Nuggets star and NBA Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo has died after a battle with brain cancer. Mutombo died Monday. He was 58 years old.
Bo Nix threw his first NFL touchdown and the Denver Broncos overcame a miserable first half on offense and held on to beat a banged-up Aaron Rodgers and the sloppy New York Jets 10-9 in a defensive standoff on a rainy Sunday.
Shedeur Sanders threw for 290 yards and three touchdowns Saturday to help Colorado match its victory total for all of last season with a 48-21 rout of UCF.
On Saturday, for the first time in a couple of decades, University of Colorado Boulder Indigenous students celebrated their ancestral lands. CU hosted the first major pow-wow in 23 years on Farrand Field in Boulder.
Vice presidential candidates Gov. Tim Walz and Sen. JD Vance are going head-to-head tonight at their first and only debate, hosted by CBS News.
Former President Jimmy Carter has defied the odds in hospice care and reached his 100th birthday.
The ruling means abortions in Georgia will be permitted to take place up to around 22 weeks, instead of a much earlier limit.
"Galaxy Gas" is a new spin on an old drug — nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas or "whippets" — and it's taken over social media.
Unpaid and underpaid labor prevails, an analysis of research by several NGO's found, including wage deductions, "significant" debt bondage and child labor.
Ryan Routh, who is accused of plotting to kill Donald Trump, appeared in a West Palm Beach federal court and pleaded not guilty to five counts.
The vice presidential showdown on Tuesday, Oct. 1, is expected to be the last debate before the November election.
As Newborn Screening Awareness Month comes to an end, Children's Hospital Colorado continues to share stories of triumph with CBS News Colorado.
Just about six months ago, the then 90-year-old was going more than 2,000 miles per hour as he rocketed into space.
The Senate approved a resolution on Wednesday that was intended to hold Ralph de la Torre in criminal contempt for failing to testify before a committee.
A new rideshare app in Colorado aims to revolutionize the way drivers and riders connect.
Verizon customers reported their mobile phone service was down in cities across the U.S., giving them only SOS mode.
AT&T is selling its remaining 70% stake in DirecTV to private equity firm TPG a decade after agreeing to buy the satellite TV provider.
A well-known Denver hot dog hangout is closing up on Colfax Avenue, leaving bittersweet memories for a generation of hot dog hounds.
Former RTD Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald, who separated from the agency last week, was fired according to a Colorado licensing database.
CBS News Colorado learned Friday that RTD Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald is no longer with the agency as of Sept. 20.
An internal investigation into the parole division of the Colorado Department of Corrections is raising concerns about community safety.
Denver International Airport's parking kiosk system ran aground over the weekend for about an hour, trapping nearly 1,000 travelers who were trying to leave the airport and get home.