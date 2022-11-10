Republican Barbara Kirkmeyer concedes race for 8th Congressional District, handing win to Democrat Yadira Caraveo

Newly formed 8th Congressional District in Colorado one of the most competitive in the U.S.

Newly formed 8th Congressional District in Colorado one of the most competitive in the U.S.

Newly formed 8th Congressional District in Colorado one of the most competitive in the U.S.

Republican state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer conceded her race for Colorado's 8th Congressional District, handing a win to Democratic state Rep. Yadira Caraveo in Colorado's newest U.S. congressional district.

Colorado's 8th Congressional District was called one of the most competitive districts in the country. The newly created district runs along Interstate 25 north and east of the Denver metro area, encompassing parts of Adams, Weld and Larimer counties.

"Just a few minutes ago I call (sic) Representative Caraveo to congratulate her on her win in CD8. While this is not the outcome we hoped for, I am proud of our team and our campaign. And 'thank' all of the team, the countless volunteers, the folks who contributed and my family," Kirkmeyer tweeted just before 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Just a few minutes ago I call Representative Caraveo to congratulate her on her win in CD8. While this is not the outcome we hoped for, I am proud of our team and our campaign. And “thank” all of the team, the countless volunteers, the folks who contributed and my family. — KirkmeyerforCongress (@Kirkmeyer4CO) November 10, 2022

Caraveo's win makes her Colorado's first Latina congresswoman.

She started her career as a pediatrician. The daughter of Mexican immigrants, Caraveo, 41, did her residency in New Mexico and, following an argument with an insurance company over who had a better idea of which medicine a child patient should get, she decided to run for office.

Caraveo earned her bachelor's degree at Regis University and her MD at the University of Colorado, Denver. She was endorsed by Sen. Michael Bennet, Sen. John Hickenlooper, Gov. Jared Polis, Attorney General Phil Weiser, Treasurer Dave Young and every Democratic member of Congress from Colorado, as well as organizations including Emily's List, End Citizen's United, Latino Victory Fund, various labor unions and more.

Caraveo has not yet publicly commented on Kirkmeyer concession.

RELATED: In their own words: Meet the Democratic and Republican candidates vying to represent Colorado's 8th Congressional District