Conor McCue is a proud and passionate journalist who couldn't be more excited to be Covering Colorado First. This incredible state is where he grew up and there's no place he'd rather be.

Conor joined CBS4 in 2019. You'll see his stories during the week and on Saturday and Sunday nights. He is honored to be able to share the stories of his fellow Coloradans and report on the issues important to the communities he cares so much about.

Before working at CBS4, Conor worked in Kentucky and South Carolina. He reported on a wide range of topics, including: breaking news, severe weather, state politics, and community issues. Conor also interned at CBS4 Denver while in college. It's where he learned his love and passion for journalism.

LINK: See The Whole CBS4 News Team

Conor grew up in Castle Pines North and attended Rock Canyon High School. He's a proud CU grad and will find any excuse to go back to Boulder and explore. While Conor is not at work, you'll likely find him at the hockey rink, a brewery or a sporting event. He also loves golfing, hiking and exploring the many wonderful outdoor opportunities Colorado has to offer.

Just The Facts

Position: Reporter/Multimedia Journalist

Year hired: 2019

Alma Mater: University of Colorado Boulder, Sko Buffs!

Why I am journalist: I get to learn something new every day and I enjoy telling people's stories

Dream job: This one!

Job you would never attempt: Accountant

Star sign: Leo

First TV appearance: I was interviewed for a story on CBS4 as a college student.

First story: The reopening of the Boys and Girls Club in Myrtle Beach, SC.

Most memorable story: Going into a bear den in Eastern Kentucky to see how newborn cubs are tagged and tracked

What music are you listening to lately? Tyler Childers

Hometown: Castle Pines North

Hobbies: Playing hockey, being outdoors, visiting breweries, and reading

Number of siblings: I have a brother and a sister

Favorite sports team: Colorado Rockies and Montreal Canadiens (my French-Canadian grandma didn't give me a choice)

Favorite authors: Hunter S. Thompson, Malcolm Gladwell, Wright Thompson

Favorite vacation spot: Thailand

What one word best describes CBS4: Passionate

Favorite word: Cattywampus

What keeps you in Colorado? It's home

If you have something you'd like Conor to report on, send him an email by selecting his name from the pulldown menu below: