Jena Griswold declares victory over Pam Anderson in Colorado secretary of state race
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold has claimed victory in her quest for a second term in Tuesday's midterm election. With 62% of precincts reporting, Griswold led Republican Pam Anderson by a 55% to 42.5% margin in the race to become the state's top elections official.
Anderson, a former county clerk, accused Griswold of being too partisan, potentially alienating voters at a time when how U.S. elections are conducted are subject to skepticism.
Griswold is a vocal advocate for voting access and a frequent guest on cable news shows. In an October debate, she said her positions on issues including voting and abortion rights were not partisan but about standing up for fundamental rights.
See the full election results in the race.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.