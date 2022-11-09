Watch CBS News
Politics

Jena Griswold declares victory over Pam Anderson in Colorado secretary of state race

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS/AP

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold has claimed victory in her quest for a second term in Tuesday's midterm election. With 62% of precincts reporting, Griswold led Republican Pam Anderson by a 55% to 42.5% margin in the race to become the state's top elections official.

jena-griswold.jpg
CBS

Anderson, a former county clerk, accused Griswold of being too partisan, potentially alienating voters at a time when how U.S. elections are conducted are subject to skepticism.

Election 2022 Colorado Secretary of State
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, a Democrat, responds to a question as Republican candidate for Colorado secretary of state Pam Anderson, back, waits for her turn during a candidate debate Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, on the campus of the University of Denver in southeast Denver. David Zalubowski / AP

Griswold is a vocal advocate for voting access and a frequent guest on cable news shows. In an October debate, she said her positions on issues including voting and abortion rights were not partisan but about standing up for fundamental rights.

See the full election results in the race.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on November 8, 2022 / 9:24 PM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.