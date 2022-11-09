Jena Griswold declares victory over Pam Anderson in Colorado secretary of state race

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold has claimed victory in her quest for a second term in Tuesday's midterm election. With 62% of precincts reporting, Griswold led Republican Pam Anderson by a 55% to 42.5% margin in the race to become the state's top elections official.

CBS

Anderson, a former county clerk, accused Griswold of being too partisan, potentially alienating voters at a time when how U.S. elections are conducted are subject to skepticism.

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, a Democrat, responds to a question as Republican candidate for Colorado secretary of state Pam Anderson, back, waits for her turn during a candidate debate Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, on the campus of the University of Denver in southeast Denver. David Zalubowski / AP

Griswold is a vocal advocate for voting access and a frequent guest on cable news shows. In an October debate, she said her positions on issues including voting and abortion rights were not partisan but about standing up for fundamental rights.

