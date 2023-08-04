Inside linebacker Jonas Griffith goes on injured reserve
After injuring his knee during Broncos Training Camp, inside linebacker Jonas Griffith was placed on injured reserve.
Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick tore his Achilles tendon on his left leg during training camp on Monday.
Denver Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler says he has to take a break from football due to a medical condition.
Dazzle Denver moved this week from its home in the former Baur's restaurant on Curtis Street to a spot near the corner of 14th and Arapahoe Streets.
CBS News Colorado photojournalist Mark Neitro has seen a lot of different insects in his garden this year and he wanted to find out if the extra moisture has affected our insect population.
A homeless encampment in downtown Denver is now cleared up amid health concerns raised under Mayor Mike Johnston's administration.
The latest numbers come as the state begins to review Medicaid claims for the first time in three years, following a temporary halt on eligibility verifications during the pandemic.
The show, which follows the story of a family and community navigating many difficulties and traumas, features many of Morissette's hits. Even though the songs were most popular in the 1990s, the songs are still played on the radio today.
While the increase in rainfall has been a good thing, insect experts say climate change and general drought conditions have harmed vital insect populations in Colorado and around the world.
Rod Mackey, one of the most respected sportscasters in the state, will be joining the CBS Sports Colorado team this month.
DeMarcus Ware's playing career will be honored this weekend at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. But Ware's singing talents were on display Thursday night when he sang the national anthem ahead of the Hall of Fame Game.
The first game of the 2023 Colorado High School Football season gets underway on Aug. 24 with the first official practice beginning on Aug. 7.
DeMarcus Ware's celebration going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame will be part Dallas and part Denver.
Vivek Ramaswamy is proposing a constitutional amendment that requiring citizens 18 to 24 to pass a civics test in order to vote — the same one immigrants take to become naturalized U.S. citizens.
Customers took to social media to express concern and frustration after payments didn't up up in their accounts.
The jobless rate edged down to 3.5% in July, with businesses in health care, social assistance and financial activities adding workers.
Chancellor Karl Nehammer announced his proposal citing rising concern "that cash could be restricted as a means of payment in Austria."
Audio transcripts filed in a New York court as part of a former employee's lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani depict him making sexually vulgar remarks to her.
Justin Jones and Justin Pearson were temporarily reinstated by local officials after being expelled for participating in a protest demanding gun control.
Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on federal charges brought by special counsel Jack Smith, the most serious allegations he faces.
A 53-year-old in Northern Colorado has died as a result of contracting West Nile virus, a virus that is passed to humans through mosquitoes.
The respiratory infection RSV is the leading cause for hospitalizations in infants.
More than 5,000 Coloradans had their unemployment claims wrongfully withheld this summer — that's 5,000 people who weren't getting the money they desperately needed — due to a change in Colorado's unemployment fraud prevention system.
The City and County of Denver's local minimum wage will increase $1 per hour to $18.29 from $17.29 beginning on Jan. 1, 2024.
The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment is launching an online portal for Colorado's Paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance, or "FAMLI" program.
Inflation has cooled to its slowest pace in more than two years. But it's still hitting wallets hard, impacting prices of everything from groceries to housing, as Coloradans work to make ends meet.
There's a growing trend in retired people wanting -- or needing -- to rejoin the workforce, or "unretire."
With the Fourth of July only a few days away, record-breaking numbers of travelers are expected to hit the road and fly for the holiday weekend.