Fast-moving fire in western Colorado city of Rifle destroys apartment building

A fire that started in a backyard in the western Colorado city of Rifle on Wednesday spread in windy conditions wound up destroying an eight-unit apartment building.

Colorado River Fire Rescue said the fire started just after 4 p.m. in the 100 block of Willow Creek Circle. It then spread into a wildland area along Government Creek and evacuations were ordered. Before firefighters were able to halt its progress, the fire engulfed the building at the Rifle Creek Apartments in flames. That's located near West 30th Street.

Colorado River Fire Rescue

There were no reports of anyone being hurt in the apartment building. Colorado River Fire Rescue Fire Chief Leif Sackett said a dog who was in one of the apartments was rescued.

On Wednesday night, firefighters were still working to put out hotspots in the burn area. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Rifle Police

The Garfield County Fairgrounds in Rifle were set up as a temporary evacuation location for people who were affected by the fire. That's located at 1001 Railroad Avenue in Rifle. Authorities have also put in a request for help from the American Red Cross for further assistance.

Most of western Colorado was under a red flag warning on Wednesday due to windy, hot and dry conditions.