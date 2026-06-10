Wildfire in Colorado's Las Animas County forces evacuations

A wildfire is forcing some Colorado residents who live in the southern part of the state out of their homes. The Bear Fire started on Wednesday in Las Animas County.

The fire is located close to County Road 133.8 and it was estimated to be 120 acres in size. A red flag warning is in effect across much of the state for high fire danger.

The evacuation order is for homes in the area of County Road 78.9 and Bear Springs Trail.

A shelter for evacuees was being set up at the Las Animas County Fairgrounds by the American Red Cross. Large animals can also be taken there.

So far it's not clear how the fire started. No injuries have been reported.

Las Animas County is located along the Colorado-New Mexico border.