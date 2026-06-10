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Explore the sights, sounds and tastes of the world at Aurora Fest on Saturday

By
Anna Alejo
Executive Producer of Community Impact
Anna Alejo is CBS News Colorado's Executive Producer of Community Impact. She works with the news team to develop more grassroots relationships and original content at the neighborhood and local business level, ensuring a wide range of perspectives are represented in programming.
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Anna Alejo

/ CBS Colorado

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With more food options, a greatly expanded international marketplace, and a new headlining attraction in 2026, Aurora Fest takes place Saturday June 13, at the Aurora Municipal Center's Great Lawn.

"There will be a big change because we're shifting our programming to later afternoon and evening," Aurora's Senior International Program Coordinator Minsoo Song said, "To incorporate a special drone show incorporating America 250 and Colorado's 150 anniversary."

Aurora's signature summer festival launches each year with a Parade of Nations. This year festival-goers can tour the world with dances featuring everything from American hip-hop to Ukrainian folk dance.

"Dances from Mexico, Peru, Colombia, Venezuela and Hula dance from Hawaii, and showing Kung Fu from China and K Pop dance from Korea," added Song.

The festival will feature a tribute to the music of Tejano music legend Selena by Aurora's own Mayra Alejandra and her Latin Band. For the second year in a row, the Selena tribute performance will be proceeded by a Selena look-alike contest organized in partnership with Amigos de Mexico. Emcees for the stage performances will include journalists from Aurora Fest's two media sponsors: CBS Colorado and Estrella TV. 

Both the Aurora Public Library central branch and the Aurora History Museum will also be open on the municipal grounds, offering Aurora Fest-related programs and activities.     

Aurora Fest takes place Saturday June 13, from 3PM to 10PM at the Aurora Municipal Center Great Lawn. To learn more, visit auroragov.org.

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