Explore the sights, sounds and tastes of the world at Aurora Fest on Saturday

With more food options, a greatly expanded international marketplace, and a new headlining attraction in 2026, Aurora Fest takes place Saturday June 13, at the Aurora Municipal Center's Great Lawn.

"There will be a big change because we're shifting our programming to later afternoon and evening," Aurora's Senior International Program Coordinator Minsoo Song said, "To incorporate a special drone show incorporating America 250 and Colorado's 150 anniversary."

Aurora's signature summer festival launches each year with a Parade of Nations. This year festival-goers can tour the world with dances featuring everything from American hip-hop to Ukrainian folk dance.

"Dances from Mexico, Peru, Colombia, Venezuela and Hula dance from Hawaii, and showing Kung Fu from China and K Pop dance from Korea," added Song.

The festival will feature a tribute to the music of Tejano music legend Selena by Aurora's own Mayra Alejandra and her Latin Band. For the second year in a row, the Selena tribute performance will be proceeded by a Selena look-alike contest organized in partnership with Amigos de Mexico. Emcees for the stage performances will include journalists from Aurora Fest's two media sponsors: CBS Colorado and Estrella TV.

Both the Aurora Public Library central branch and the Aurora History Museum will also be open on the municipal grounds, offering Aurora Fest-related programs and activities.

Aurora Fest takes place Saturday June 13, from 3PM to 10PM at the Aurora Municipal Center Great Lawn. To learn more, visit auroragov.org.