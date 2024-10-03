After rains flood homes, Colorado town says "We have a responsibility" to fix problem

After years of homes being flooded and damaged in one of its oldest neighborhoods, Johnstown, a town of about 17,000 residents 40 miles north of Denver, has agreed to spend $1 million to install a new storm sewer and address the ongoing problem.

"We have a responsibility to capture fugitive storm flows," said Jason Elkins, the town's public works director.

The Colony neighborhood, a working class neighborhood, has been plagued by flooding for years due to an undersized storm sewer drain and its flat topography. Resident Angela Swanson bought her home on Maestas Street eight years ago, but says every time it rains for more than about 10 minutes, water flows into homes. She said her family is on edge about any weather forecast that calls for rain in Johnstown.

"We will be at my daughter's volleyball match in Windsor and we have to leave if I see the forecast shows anything potentially coming through the area. We come straight home," she said. "We shouldn't be replacing floors every year and you shouldn't be excavating your backyard to divert water from coming in your backyard."



Swanson said while the flooding has been going on for years, most of the residents in the area only speak Spanish, so could not easily understand how to complain about the ongoing flooding. Swanson, a teacher, took it upon herself to begin posting videos to social media and complaining to city officials, who now agree that the problem needs to be addressed. She said nine or ten homes on her block have been damaged by flooding.



The neighborhood was annexed into Johnstown more than 30 years ago, and had only one small storm sewer in the area, which Elkins agreed is inadequate.

"It's highly inefficient. The pipe is undersized and does not meet design standards for storm drainage," said Elkins.

He said the town began hearing complaints about the flooding in 2023.

The town has now agreed to spend about $1 million to install a 24 inch storm sewer and make other improvements to address the flooding.



Elkins said the design work is underway and said the town hopes to have construction started in early 2025 and completed before spring storms next year.

While the infrastructure improvements may be welcomed, Swanson said the consistent flooding left her with another problem: termites. Her home is now infested with termites which thrive in wet and humid environments. The insects have caused extensive damage to her home and she said she is left with hefty bills to fix the damage they have done and high costs to try to exterminate the insects.

Asked if she considered selling her home and moving, Swanson said that was not an option as that would just be passing her burden on to another person.

"This (home) is our only asset and investment. If this is something I can't protect with three kids, I don't know what else I have."

Swanson said when she bought her home, she felt like she won the lottery.

"Now," she said, "I don't feel that way."