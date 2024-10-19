Abortion debate heats up in Colorado as voters prepare to vote on Amendment 79 this Election Day

BY Sarah Horbacewicz CBS News Colorado

The 2024 election is now just a few weeks away and several political rallies took place across Boulder on Saturday. One was hosted by the Young Women's Christian Association of Boulder County and focused on the future of abortion access in Colorado.

Dozens of posters and people supporting Amendment 79 lined 13th Street in Boulder Saturday, hoping to codify abortion access in the state constitution.

Young voter Lupita Ortiz spoke to the crowd to share her support for Amendment 79.

"Men don't have anyone or anything that tells them what to do with their bodies and as women, we always have so many people," Ortiz said, "telling us what we can and cannot do, and that just simply is not fair."

CBS

YWCA Boulder's CEO Debbie Pope organized the rally near CU's campus in an effort to bring more attention to Amendment 79 and get college students involved.

"Folks are getting out and just making sure everybody is aware about what's on the ballot itself, and that they have the information they need to make the best decisions about what aligns with their values," Pope said.

Another organization hoping voters understand 79 is Right to Know Colorado, but they're pushing against the issue.

Board member and executive director of the Colorado Catholic Conference Brittany Vessely explained, "we are completely focused as a very diverse and united coalition, many of whom also support abortion access because this amendment goes too far."

Trump supporters and opponents of Amendment 79 gather across the street from an abortion rights rally in Boulder on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. CBS

If it passes, Amendment 79 would put current abortion law in the state constitution which would make it hard for legislators to change the law in the future. The amendment also could make it possible for public funds to support abortion.

"It allows for direct taxpayer funding for abortion because of the removal of section 50 of article five, and it allows for abortion on healthy mothers with healthy babies. This is extreme, and it goes too far," Vesseley said.

Meanwhile, both sides are working to get their messages out before election day.

"I think that no matter who wins or who loses, there's gonna there's gonna be discussion, there's gonna be discourse," Ortiz said, "America, we show up and we vote. So let's show up."

For more information on what Amendment 79, which asks about abortion could mean for the state's constitution and your tax dollars, check out CBS News Colorado political reporter Sean Boyd's Reality Check.