Denver City Council to vote on rezoning 70 acres around Ball Arena for housing

Denver City Council to vote on rezoning 70 acres around Ball Arena

On Monday night, Denver city council members will vote on rezoning the area around Ball Arena.

The proposed project, if approved, would turn the parking lots around the facility into a residential neighborhood with plenty of retail space.

The proposed project will help redevelop 70 acres of property around the arena.

The agreement will pave the way for more affordable housing units and community investment opportunities, but first, the Denver City Council has to approve rezoning for the project.

A rendering from Kroenke Sports & Entertainment shows a proposed redevelopment project for the area around Ball Arena, which seeks to building housing units on existing parking lots. CBS

The Ball Arena Community Benefits Agreement Committee signed an agreement with Kroenke Sports & Entertainment. The Kroenke family owns the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth.

The agreement includes building more than 1,000 affordable homes along Auraria Parkway and Speer Boulevard. It also includes priority for hiring local workers, housing women and minority-owned businesses and that 50% of public art be commissioned by local artists.

Advocates for the proposed project added the agreement supports the local economy and workforce development.

Not everyone is on board with the plan and the view that would be impacted. They are also expected to speak at Monday night's public hearing before the vote is made.