Police chief says 18-year-old Colorado suspect held mother hostage, fired at Aurora police

An 18-year-old is dead after reportedly holding his mother hostage and firing at police over the weekend. Aurora Police Chief Todd Chamberlain on Monday provided a detailed account of the incident which unfolded over less than two hours.

CBS

Chamberlain played a recording of the 911 dispatch call to provide context for the officers' response.

Chamberlain described the call as urgent, saying, "This was, without question, an incredibly dangerous situation that was evolving quickly."

The callers, who lived in the same apartment as the suspect, said he was armed and hitting the mom and threatening neighbors. A 911 translator was used to help communicate.

Officers arrived on scene minutes later.

Due to the high potential for violence, officers requested an armored vehicle known as a Bearcat to provide cover. Officers used both phone and bullhorn communication to try to de-escalate the situation, providing instructions in both English and Spanish. Chamberlain says the suspect offered little response.

"These officers tried to de-escalate this with every means possible," he explained.

Around 12:58 a.m. Sunday, the mother managed to exit the apartment, and the rescue team got her to safety.

CBS

Officers started to get more additional information from her. Based on what he heard from victims, Chamberlain says the suspect could have a propensity for violence. At one point he says there was a protective order against him that was issued in another state.

"30 seconds later, our suspect presented himself at the door frame of his apartment and immediately started to fire on our officers."

Bullets struck the armored vehicle with officers inside, prompting an officer to return fire. The officer fired several rounds and struck the suspect. They provided medical assistance, but he succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

"I think if you think the number of times that you personally called law enforcement, I think it's very thin for someone to call law enforcement... this was, without question, an incredibly dangerous, life-threatening event," he said.

The officer who shot the suspect has been placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation continues.

Police didn't provide an update on the mother's condition, but a neighbor CBS Colorado spoke with who's close to the family says she's recovering at home.

"I couldn't imagine what it would be like to lose a son or a daughter in a situation like this, but I also couldn't imagine what it would be like to be victimized by your own children," said Chamberlain.