Colorado Rapids prepare for the playoffs and MLS Cup Run

The Colorado Rapids are getting ready for their first playoff appearance in three years. The Rapids will be facing the LA Galaxy in a best of three series in the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs.

The Rapids ended up as the 7th seed with a 15-5-14 record after the regular season wrapped up this weekend.

Rafael Navarro #9 of Colorado Rapids runs with the ball during an MLS game between Sporting Kansas City and Colorado Rapids at Children's Mercy Park on September 18, 2024 in Kansas City. Bill Barrett/ISI Photos / Getty Images

The LA Galaxy finished with a 19-7-8 record and got the 2nd seed in the Western Conference.

Game one will kick off at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on Saturday October 26th at 9pm.

Game two will be at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City on Friday November 1st at 7:30pm.

If necessary, game three will be back in California on Saturday November 8th at 8pm.

This has been an unexpected successful season for the Rapids who are under first year head coach Chris Armas.

The team finished last in the West last year and only won five games.

This season, Rafael Navarro was among the top goal scorers in the league, with 15 goals. Djordje Mihailovic's 14 assists tied for 4th best.

Zack Steffen #95 of Colorado Rapids looks on during an MLS game between Sporting Kansas City and Colorado Rapids at Children's Mercy Park on September 18, 2024 in Kansas City. Bill Barrett/ISI Photos / Getty Images

New goalkeeper Zach Steffen started for all of the Rapids wins and had the most saves in his career this season. Steffen was recently called up for the U.S. Men's National Team.

See the complete MLS Cup Playoffs bracket here.