Wolf Creek Ski Area first in Colorado to open for season

Wolf Creek Ski Area is first in Colorado to open for season

Wolf Creek Ski Area is the first ski area in Colorado to open for the season with its planned Tuesday opening. The ski area said after last week's winter storm that brought 26 inches of snow and that left an 18-inch midway for the ski area's 85th Anniversary Opening Day on Oct. 22.

According to Wolf Creek, the following lifts will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily which is about 30% of the mountain: Treasure Stoke, Bonanza and Nova Lifts. The Magic Carpet will be open for Wolf Pup and Wolf Rider Programs. The ski area said the ski school, ski and snowboard rental, along with the Pathfinder Bar and Continental Espresso Bar will be open. The main lodge and upper lodge have limited food service.

Wolf Creek said opening day will have local appreciation lift ticket prices but for those who cannot attend on Tuesday, events to celebrate the 85th ski season will be held throughout the season.

Monday, October 21st Snow Report:

Midway Snow depth: 18"

This includes:

5" in 24 hours



8" in 48 hours



22" in 72 hours



26" in 7 days

Latest storm total: 26"

Snowfall year-to-date: 26"

Surface Conditions: Machine Groomed with Early Season Conditions & Unmarked Obstacles

Full Ski Report at WolfCreekSki.com.