Eaglecrest High School Raptor Regiment makes mark in Colorado's music scene

If you listen to any Eaglecrest High School football game, it won't be hard to recognize the sounds ringing through the stands.

"I love how big we are. Like, our sound is always so full," said Rose Lemus, a senior drum major at Eaglecrest High School.

Eaglecrest High School Raptor Regiment CBS

The Eaglecrest High School Raptor Regiment is an army of youth equipped with the instruments to play the latest tunes with a unique style.

"The energy man. The ambiance. Just being here. Being around this environment. The energy. I feel super. I feel fuller," said Jose Lopez, a senior drum major in the Raptor Regiment.

The band has 175 students and their trademark sound has put the Raptor Regiment on the map. In August, the group of youth took first place in the Western Welcome Week Parade in Littleton.

A month later, they performed in front of thousands at Canvas Stadium during halftime of the Colorado State Ram vs UTEP Mines game on Sept. 21. They performed "Bad Guy" from Billie Elish and "Montero" from Lil' Nas X. It was a moment they will never forget.

"It was so fun. It was the best thing I've probably done all season and my whole career. It was probably the most surreal thing I've ever done," Lemus said.

"It's a really cool environment and I just love being there and showing us off," Lopez said.

The secret behind the group's success is more than just playing a melody. It's the bond they created through hours of labor to perfect their craft.

"I see them as my family, you know. At home obviously, it's a whole different family, but here, I can feel like I can come to school and feel at home in two places," Lopez said.

Eaglecrest High School Raptor Regiment Eaglecrest High School

"Since we see each other like every day after school, in the mornings, it just builds a stronger community that makes everyone feel super included all the time," Lemus said.