Nationwide IV fluid shortage impacts patients, hospitals in Colorado

Ralph Owen was just four days away from receiving surgery in Colorado.

"I got the phone call. It was kind of a shock, and they just said, 'We're canceling the surgery,'" said Owen. "I set it up six to eight weeks ago."

The Littleton resident is now among hundreds of patients across the country that are learning their non-emergency surgeries have been canceled amid a national IV shortage.

CBS News Colorado's Gabriela Vidal interviews Ralph Owen via a phone video call. CBS

"I was frustrated because I had it all set up," he said. "My wife took off time from work and so forth, and I had to stop taking certain medications ahead of time."

"We're being pushed towards giving oral hydration and giving oral medications as opposed to IV medications. We're also being pushed to give more intramuscular medications," said Dr. Frank Lovecchio, and ER doctor with Valleywise Health.

Lovecchio says it is an issue that is affecting hospital systems across the country following hurricane damage to the Baxter International IV plant in North Carolina, a supplier of roughly 60% of the nation's IV bags.

"It was a surprise that the damage of one facility could affect so many people," said Owen.

Here in Colorado, multiple hospital systems have reported disruptions as a result of the national shortage.

UCHealth tells they will begin postponing some non-emergent and non-urgent cases that require the use of large amounts of iv fluid.

UCHealth's top priority is patient safety and well-being. Due to the ongoing, national shortage of IV fluids caused by recent hurricanes, UCHealth has implemented conservation measures to ensure IV fluids are available for all patients who need them. As part of the conservation plan, UCHealth locations will begin postponing some non-emergent and non-urgent cases that require the use of large amounts of IV fluids. The goal is to preserve our supplies for patients with emergent and urgent needs. Patients are being notified, and we will reschedule these cases as soon as possible.

Banner Health shared a similar statement this week, announcing their plan to delay some elective surgeries across all of their locations.

Due to the ongoing national shortage of certain types of intravenous (IV) fluids, Banner is delaying some elective surgeries across all our locations effective Monday, Oct.14. This decision will ensure we have adequate IV fluid supplies for critical and life-saving surgeries and procedures. Patients with delayed procedures will be contacted directly by Banner.

Hurricane Helene has caused a severe IV fluid shortage for health care systems nationwide. While Banner has received some partial shipments and implemented stringent conservation measures, our current supply is insufficient to safely maintain our usual volume of surgeries.

We understand the inconvenience these delays create for our patients and members. Banner is committed to providing safe, high-quality care to all the communities we serve, and we look forward to resuming normal operations as soon as possible.

With the goal for the country to catch up in its IV supply, people like Owen say they'll be waiting a little longer to step into the operating room.

"The earliest is the end of January next year," he said. "The fact that I have to wait till January, [it] might get worse, and that's the thing that bothers me."

CBS Colorado has reached out to other hospital systems and will continue to update this story with more information.