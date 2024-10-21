Watch CBS News
Colorado Task Force 1 returns home after more than 3 weeks in hurricane-damaged states

By Jennifer McRae

Members of Colorado Task Force 1 returned home after more than three weeks in hurricane-damaged states. The team was first deployed last month for Hurricane Helene and then stayed on the road for Hurricane Milton. 

  Colorado Task Force 1 crews return after more than three weeks in hurricane-damaged states.  CBS

They said they were happy to be home after helping those hit by the storms. 

"I spoke to people down there, they were resilient, they're starting their clean-up efforts. It's a beautiful state in Florida, North Carolina and they'll recover. I think that it's great that we have the team back safely and to all their families and we're ready to go again," said Brian Ertle, task force leader with Colorado Task Force 1.  

The Colorado task force is one of 28 FEMA search and rescue teams

The team of 45 Coloradans was initially deployed last month to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. Then the crews spent time in both North Carolina and Florida for Hurricane Milton. Both storms are estimated to have caused $50 billion each in damage. 

Colorado Task Force 1 returned home on Monday. CBS

The task force includes firefighters from 17 Colorado agencies, including West Metro, North Metro, South Metro, Denver, Aurora, Adams County, Poudre, Greeley and Loveland. Also on the team are civilians who serve as doctors, K9 handlers and structural engineers.   

