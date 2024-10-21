Watch CBS News
Colorado voters can now drop off their ballots ahead of Election Day

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Voters in Colorado are able to drop off their ballots or cast their ballots at voting centers across the state starting Monday. The voting centers and drop boxes were opened ahead of Election Day. 

Ballots were mailed to every eligible voter in Colorado earlier this month. Voters can cast ballots by mail, dropping off their ballot in a ballot drop box or casting ballots early in person at voting centers or on Election Day, Nov. 5.

Find 24-hour ballot drop-off boxes, in-person voting centers, and mobile vote centers on the map below or online

People across Colorado who want to register to vote, find a drop box or a voting center can do so online.  

