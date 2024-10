Snowstorm drops many inches of accumulation in Colorado mountains

The first significant snow of the season for the mountains has delivered some respectable snow totals over the weekend into Monday morning.

Snow in Colorado's high country on Monday afternoon near Loveland Pass. CBS

With the cooler temperatures some ski areas also, had a chance to fire up the snow making machines as well. All this has many ski and board enthusiasts excited about getting the snow season up and running in the Rockies.

Here are some of the snow totals from Monday morning.