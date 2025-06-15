Vance Boelter, suspect in Minnesota lawmaker shootings, taken into custody

Gov. Walz, officials speak after suspect taken into custody in lawmaker shootings | Full version

Vance Boelter, the man who authorities believe shot two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses in politically motivated shootings early Saturday morning, is now in custody. He now faces charges of murder and attempted murder.

Law enforcement officials said Boelter, 57, was taken into custody after being located in the woods near his home in Green Isle, in Sibley County, on Sunday night.

Hennepin County court records show Boelter is charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree attempted murder. He is due in court Monday afternoon. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office posted these booking photos of Boelter after his capture:

Shortly before 10 p.m., the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office posted a picture on social media that appears to show Boelter being taken into custody.

"The face of evil," the sheriff's office wrote. "After relentless and determined police work, the killer is now in custody. Thanks to the dedication of multiple agencies working together along with support from the community, justice is one step closer."

The search had been going on since early Saturday, when Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman, a Democrat, and her husband Mark were shot and killed in their Brooklyn Park home and state Sen. John Hoffman, also a Democrat, and his wife Yvette were shot in their home in Champlin. Gov. Tim Walz told a news conference Sunday night that John Hoffman is out of his final surgery and is moving toward recovery and Yvette Hoffman is healing.

The manhunt for Boelter lasted over 36 hours, as authorities issued shelter-in-place orders for parts of the northwest metro.

Brooklyn Park police Chief Mark Burley said during the news conference that this was the largest manhunt in state history.

"Boelter exploited the trust our uniforms are meant to represent," Bob Jacobson, commissioner of Minnesota's Department of Public Safety, said during the news conference. "That betrayal is deeply disturbing to those of us who wear the badge with honor and responsibility."

Authorities said Boelter impersonated police officers as he approached their homes and shot his victims.

Minnesota State Patrol Lt. Col. Jeremy Geiger said at the news conference that in the end, Boelter surrendered — crawling to officers to give himself up.

State and law enforcement officials react

Walz told the Sunday night news conference that the state will do what it can to ensure fairness and justice prevail.

"You can rest assured that we will put every ounce of effort that the state of Minnesota has to make sure that justice is served and the individual responsible for this serves the time for the unspeakable act," he said.

Walz also thanked law enforcement for their work in finding Boelter.

"That's 48 hours that law enforcement [was] involved in a complex and dangerous manhunt, spent Father's Day away from their families to deliver justice for Melissa and Mark Hortman, and their children, who spent this Father's Day alone," he said.

Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Superintendent Drew Evans said his team will continue to work and gather evidence.

"The first step in a case like this is that we take him into custody," Evans said. "And then the work will continue and begin to make sure that we have all the evidence we need to ensure that he is held accountable for his crimes."

Speaker Lisa Demuth, R-Cold Spring, said the following in a written statement:

"I'm grateful that this nightmare has come to an end with the suspected murderer captured alive so he can be charged, prosecuted, and punished for the horror he has wrought on our state. Thank you to the brave men and women of local, state, and federal law enforcement who have worked around the clock to ensure this evil man faces justice."

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar in a written statement thanked law enforcement for locating and arresting Boelter, saying it was a "mammoth and heroic effort."

Officials said Brooklyn Park police arrived at Hortman's home around 3:30 a.m. Saturday and found a car that looked like a police SUV with emergency lights on. Boelter then left the home and exchanged gunfire with police officers before fleeing on foot.

Walz called Hortman's death a "political assassination" and ordered flags to fly at half staff to honor her and her husband. Hortman, who served as the Speaker Emerita of the Minnesota House, leaves behind two children.