Vance Boelter charged in shootings of Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses. Here are details from the criminal complaint.

Suspect taken into custody in lawmaker shootings in Minnesota

Vance Boelter has been charged in the shootings of two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses.

Boelter, 57, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree attempted murder, according to the criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County Court on Saturday.

He was taken into custody on Sunday night near his Sibley County home following a manhunt that lasted over 36 hours.

Police officers responded to a shooting at a home in Champlin, Minnesota, around 2:05 a.m. on Saturday, according to charges. The 911 caller reported a masked person, later identified by officials as Boelter, had come to their door and then shot their parents.

Responding officers found that state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette had been shot. Yvette Hoffman says her husband was shot nine times and she was shot eight times.

Surveillance video outside the Hoffmans' home showed a Ford SUV with "police-style lights" parked in the driveway. Charges say Boelter, wearing a mask, blue shirt and police-style tactical vest with a badge and yellow-gripped gun, knocked on their door and announced himself as a police officer before entering the home and shooting John and Yvette Hoffman.

Charges say the Brooklyn Park Police Department learned of the Champlin shooting and proactively sent patrol officers to the home of another state legislator, later identified as state Rep. Melissa Hortman.

Officers arrived at the house around 3:35 a.m. and saw Boelter shoot a man, later identified as Melissa Hortman's husband, Mark Hortman, through a doorway, the complaint said. Police exchanged gunfire with Boelter, who went inside the house and then escaped the area.

Police found Melissa Hortman and John Hortman dead inside their home.

Charges say officers searched the SUV and found at least three AK-47 assault rifles, a 9mm handgun and a list of names and addresses of other public officials.

While searching the area, police found a ballistic vest, a disassembled 9mm handgun, a mask and a gold police-style badge. The criminal complaint says Boelter is the listed purchaser for at least four of the guns taken by police.

A person familiar with Boelter identified to police him as the man in the surveillance video.