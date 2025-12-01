More snow on Monday could mean more travel problems for Chicago

That sunset that finally shone over Chicago when the winter storm had finally subsided after clobbering the area this weekend is hardly a distant memory, but already, the area is preparing for another round of snow in the afternoon.

Thanksgiving weekend is over, but people are still traveling, and the Monday afternoon snow could make it all worse.

O'Hare and Midway international airports on Monday morning were still recovering from cancellations, and the Monday snow could bring new disruptions.

As of 5 a.m. Monday, there were 50 cancellations at O'Hare, along with average delays of 20 minutes. At Midway, schedules appeared to be catching up slowly, with a handful of delays and no cancellations as of 5 a.m.

On Saturday, 8.4 inches of snow fell at O'Hare, making for a new record for single-day snowfall in November in Chicago. The snow led to nearly 1,500 cancellations and more than 1,000 delays across Chicago's airports on Saturday alone.

Sunday — the busiest travel day following Thanksgiving — saw more than 500 cancellations between more than 2,000 delayed flights.

Two separate ground stops were issued late Sunday — one at Midway when a Southwest Airlines jet slid off a taxiway into the grass, and the other at O'Hare because of snow and ice.

On Monday morning, troubles continued, and passengers continued to bear the brunt of the impact.

"We left Egypt about a day and a half ago, and have been trying to get back to Milwaukee since then," said traveler Mary Jo Armstrong.

A Winter Weather Advisory begins at 2 p.m. for the entire CBS Chicago viewing area as the new round of snow hits. A total of 1 to 3 additional inches are expected.

The best advice for those headed to the airport is to take extra time, and keep checking airline apps for any flight changes.