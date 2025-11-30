Watch CBS News
Ground stop issued at Chicago's Midway airport for disabled aircraft on runway

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

A ground stop has been issued at Chicago's Midway International Airport due to a disabled aircraft on the runway, the Federal Aviation Administration announced Sunday night.

The ground stop was issued from 7:39 p.m. until 9 p.m.

No further information about the aircraft or whether anyone was aboard it was released. 

The ground stop comes after winter weather left hundreds of flights canceled during the weekend, with Sunday being the busiest travel day following the extended Thanksgiving weekend. 

On Saturday, Midway saw nearly 250 flights canceled due to the winter storm. Over at O'Hare, over 1200 flights were canceled. 

As of Sunday night, 11 flights were canceled at Midway and 412 at O'Hare. 

This is a developing story.

