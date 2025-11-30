Ground stop issued at Chicago's Midway airport for disabled aircraft on runway

A ground stop has been issued at Chicago's Midway International Airport due to a disabled aircraft on the runway, the Federal Aviation Administration announced Sunday night.

The ground stop was issued from 7:39 p.m. until 9 p.m.

No further information about the aircraft or whether anyone was aboard it was released.

The ground stop comes after winter weather left hundreds of flights canceled during the weekend, with Sunday being the busiest travel day following the extended Thanksgiving weekend.

On Saturday, Midway saw nearly 250 flights canceled due to the winter storm. Over at O'Hare, over 1200 flights were canceled.

As of Sunday night, 11 flights were canceled at Midway and 412 at O'Hare.

This is a developing story.