More snow coming for Chicago area Monday, Winter Weather Advisory starts in afternoon

It won't be nearly as severe as the winter storm that clobbered the Chicago area over the weekend, but more snow is coming Monday afternoon, and it has warranted a Winter Weather Advisory.

The Winter Weather Advisory begins at 2 p.m. and continues until midnight Monday night, The entire CBS Chicago viewing area is affected.

The widespread snow moves in on Monday afternoon and leads to a slick evening rush.

Most areas pick up 1 to 3 inches with higher amounts south of I-80.

Current estimates indicate that by noon Tuesday, another 1.5 inches of snow will fall at O'Hare International Airport, another 2.7 inches in Joliet, another 2.9 inches in Ottawa, and another 3 inches in Kankakee.

CBS

Snow ends early Tuesday morning, but roads may still be slick.

This past weekend, snow fell all day Saturday and well into Sunday, and set new records. A total of 8.4 inches of snow fell on Saturday alone at O'Hare, setting a record for the snowiest day in Chicago in November.