Over 500 flights canceled at Chicago airports amid winter storm

Over 500 flights were canceled at Chicago airports on Saturday morning as a winter storm bringing up to 10 inches of snow moves into the area.

As of Saturday morning, 466 flights were canceled at O'Hare International Airport, and 76 flights were canceled at Midway International Airport. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.

Both United and American Airlines say they have issued travel waivers and travel notices for passengers impacted by the storm in Chicago. This will allow their passengers flexibility to change affected flights without fees or paying fare differences.

A winter storm warning took effect overnight Saturday and continues through 6 a.m. on Sunday for all of the Chicago area and northwest Indiana. The snowfall will be heaviest on Saturday afternoon, with snowfall possibly reaching around 1 to 2 inches per hour from noon until 6 p.m.

On the ground in Chicago, the Department of Streets and Sanitation deployed more than 220 salt spreaders overnight in response to a winter weather system.