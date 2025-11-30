Chicago winter storm remains a problem on busiest Thanksgiving holiday travel day at airports

Sunday was expected to be the biggest travel day of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend at O'Hare International Airport, and the winter storm that socked the area this weekend has been more than disruptive.

As of Sunday morning, more than 1,500 flights had been canceled at Midway and O'Hare international airports. As of 6 a.m. Sunday, there had been 209 additional cancellations and about 50 delays at O'Hare, and eight cancellations and about 20 delays at Midway.

Transportation Security Administration officials said Sunday was expected to be one of the biggest travel days in the history of the agency. They said they were expecting to screen more than 3 million travelers nationwide on Sunday alone.

But the snow as of Sunday morning had already impacted thousands of people nationwide, so it remains to be seen how that number might be affected.

At Midway, a ground stop was issued until just after 5 p.m. Saturday because of snow and ice.

Ground stops are implemented by the Federal Aviation Administration, not by the airlines themselves. The airport is also not responsible for flight cancellations — they are up to the airlines.

One traveler early Sunday morning said she was surprised to see her international flight departing on time. Sophia Gunnel is traveling to Guatemala to study abroad, and she is also a native of that Central American country.

She said it is a very big trip for her, and now she is going in a snowstorm.

"Thankfully, you know, I saw all the cancellations and I thought it was going to be canceled, but no, thankfully it wasn't. So I'm allowed to go," Gunnel said. "So there we go."

Hundreds of crewmembers at both Chicago airports worked tirelessly this weekend to clear the roads and runways after hours upon hours of snowfall.

The cancellation numbers Sunday morning were better than what was seen in the same timeframe Saturday.