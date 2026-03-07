Teen among 3 hurt in Chicago weekend shootings, police say

A teenage girl is among three people hurt in Chicago's weekend shootings as of Saturday evening.

The ages of the victims range from 13 to 79.

Shootings from Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, officers responded to the 3800 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue around 9:44 p.m. for a call of a person shot.

Police said a 13-year-old girl was standing outside with a group of friends when a light-colored sedan passed by them and someone from inside shot in their direction before leaving the scene.

The girl was hit multiple times in the body and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

No further information was released.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Shootings from Saturday

At 2:39 a.m. in the 5100 block of South Loomis Street

At 10:47 a.m. in the 800 block of North Parkside Avenue, a 79-year-old man was sitting inside a vehicle when he was approached by two to three gunmen on foot who opened fire, hitting the victim in the face. The suspects fled the scene on foot. The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Unless otherwise noted, no arrests were made in either shooting.

Check back for updates throughout the weekend.