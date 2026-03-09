1 man killed, another wounded in shooting in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood

One young man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The shooting happened at 12:44 a.m. in the 5000 block of South Justine Street, police said.

The two men, ages 19 and 20, were in a parked car when a dark-colored sedan pulled up, police said. Two men exited, took out guns, and fired shots at the victims before driving off, police said.

The 19-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man was in critical condition, police said.

More than 70 shell casing markers were seen on the ground.

No one was in custody Monday morning. Wentworth Area detectives were investigating.